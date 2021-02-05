39-year-old man seriously injured after Delaware hit-and-run: Police

CLAYMONT, Delaware -- In Claymont, Delaware, police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a man injured and in the middle of the street Thursday.The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Glenrock Drive and Miles Road in the Radnor Green community.Action News spoke with one woman Friday who was at the scene moments after the man was hit."He was in the middle of the street, and you could tell you could see the bleeding from his head," said the witness. "Cars zoom through here every single day. I would hope that whoever did it will come forward."Officials say the 39-year-old man is currently hospitalized in serious condition.Anyone with information is asked to contact New Castle County police.