hit and run

39-year-old man seriously injured after Delaware hit-and-run: Police

CLAYMONT, Delaware -- In Claymont, Delaware, police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a man injured and in the middle of the street Thursday.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Glenrock Drive and Miles Road in the Radnor Green community.

Action News spoke with one woman Friday who was at the scene moments after the man was hit.

"He was in the middle of the street, and you could tell you could see the bleeding from his head," said the witness. "Cars zoom through here every single day. I would hope that whoever did it will come forward."

Officials say the 39-year-old man is currently hospitalized in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Castle County police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hit and runcrimehit and run accident
HIT AND RUN
Police take action on hit-and-run epidemic after 6abc investigation
Dashcam video captures hit-and-run involving bicyclist
NJ man killed by hit-and-run driver; suspect wanted
1 dead after driver hits multiple people in Portland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Quick Hit of Heavy Snow Sunday Morning
Union tells Philly teachers not to go into buildings Monday
Feds arrest, charge Pa. woman in pink hat during Capitol attack
NJ sees increase in vaccine doses, but Gov. Murphy says state needs more
Delaware family demands answers after fatal police-involved shooting
Frustrations mount as Pennsylvanians try to get vaccinated
Some West Philadelphia neighbors take up issue with barriers on Simpson Street
Show More
Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Toxic metals found in popular baby foods: Report
Where might Carson Wentz land? Trade destinations for Eagles QB
Officer at scene of crash following two-state chase clipped by driver
Man returns handcuffs he took more than 60 years ago
More TOP STORIES News