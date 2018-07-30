Company agrees to block 3D downloadable guns in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
State officials say they've successfully stopped a company that makes 3D downloadable guns from making them internet-accessible in Pennsylvania and from uploading new files.

Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro says Texas-based Defense Distributed agreed to block Pennsylvania users after an emergency hearing Sunday in federal court in Philadelphia.

Shapiro says he, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Police sued the company before its formal rollout of a downloadable gun program Wednesday. He says the company said in court it actually began distributing gun files Friday and by Sunday, 1,000 people had downloaded 3D plans for AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifles.

Wolf says untraceable guns in the hands of unknown users "is too daunting to stand by and not take action."

A settlement between the State Department and Defense Distributed is allowing the release of plans for guns online.

