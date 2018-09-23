Bond set to $150K for 3D printed-gun creator accused of sex assault

EMBED </>More Videos

Cody Wilson faces felony charges and has a bond of $150,000.

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
The creator of the 3-D printed guns is back in the U.S. after he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals.

Cody Wilson, from Austin, landed in Houston Saturday night after he was arrested and deported from Taiwan.

RELATED: Owner of 3D-printed gun firm arrested in alleged sexual assault of a minor

Overnight, Wilson appeared before a judge in probable cause court.

Wilson, who created blueprints for 3D-printed guns, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Austin. Travis County had a warrant out for his arrest.

The teen told police Wilson paid her $500 after the encounter, then dropped her off at a Whataburger restaurant.
Earlier this year, Wilson made headlines for wanting to release 3-D gun blueprints over the internet through his Austin-based company.

Wilson's bond was set at $150,000.

t's unclear when he will make his way to Austin to face criminal charges.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimessexual assaultguns
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen critical after shooting in Kensington
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Man wounded in shooting outside Kensington nightclub
Dispute between neighbors leads to double stabbing in Kensington
Shootout leaves man wounded in city's Olney section
Eagles fans excited for Carson Wentz's return to the field
Man critically wounded after shooting near Temple University
2 wounded after shooting in Trenton
Show More
Firefighters battle large apartment fire in Bear, Delaware
Police: Man dies after being shot, assaulted with metal chain
7 people rescued from stuck Ferris wheel in Camden Co.
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
AccuWeather: Light Rain, Drizzle
More News