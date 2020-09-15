3rd person dies after shooting in New Hanover Twp., Montgomery County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6423162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over homicide investigation in Montgomery County, Pa. on September 14, 2020.

NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A third person has died after a shooting on Monday night in Montgomery County, Pa.The call came in around 8 p.m. for a shooting on the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road in the Gilbertsville section of New Hanover Township.According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, a man and woman were found dead at the scene.A third man was rushed to the hospital, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The district attorney's office said Tuesday that the man later died.The view from Chopper 6 showed authorities outside a home on the block.Investigators are calling the shooting "domestic" in nature and add that there is no threat to the public.The victims have not yet been identified and no charges have been filed at this time.