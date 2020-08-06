3rd suspect in murder of 7-year-old Zamar Jones expected to surrender

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The third suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 7-year old in West Philadelphia is expected to turn himself in on Thursday.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Damar Jones

Police said Zamar Jones was playing on his front porch, next to his toy race car and scooter, on the 200 block of North Simpson Street around 7:40 p.m. Saturday when he was caught in the crossfire.

BOY KILLED: A 7-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head over the weekend while playing on a Philadelphia porch.



Jones was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he died on Monday afternoon.

The Philadelphia district attorney's office earlier announced that 27-year-old Christopher Linder was charged with murder and related offenses.

A second suspect, 30-year-old Michael Banks, surrendered to police on Wednesday.

Police said a Chevy Silverado was traveling south on Simpson Street when the driver extended his left arm out the window and fired a gun at a group of people.

Police said the driver continued southbound and two men who were standing outside pulled guns and started shooting at the truck.

According to investigators, the Silverado rear-ended a GMC Yukon on the block and Linder exited the vehicle and jumped in the Yukon, fleeing eastbound on Race Street.

Investigators located the Yukon, abandoned on 64th and Race streets.

Officers said while police remained on location, Linder returned to the scene and attempted to get back into his Silverado.

According to police, that's when officers gave chase and arrested Linder at the end of the 6300 block of Race Street.

Second suspect surrenders in shooting of 7-year-old Zamar Jones

