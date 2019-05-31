4 accused of sexually assaulting child while producing porn in New Jersey

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Four suspects involved in a pornography production company in New Jersey are accused of aggravated sexual assault and endangering a 7-year-old child.

The four were identified as 51-year-old Sean Allen, 30-year-old Marina Volz (formerly known as Matthew Volz), 26-year-old Ashley Romero (formerly known as Adam Romero), and 19-year-old Dulcinea Gnecco, all of Coburn Lane in Franklin Township.



In January, the Somerset Prosecutor's Office was referred by NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) reporting that a 7-year-old child was residing in a home where pornography was produced.

Prosecutors say the child was exposed to sexually-explicit matter, and DCP&P removed the child from the home.

After examining the electronic devices from the home, investigators discovered several sexually-explicit photos and videos of the 7-year-old victim.

Anyone with information should contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somerset countychild pornographychild sex assaultpornographychild endangerment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
AccuWeather: More Storms Tonight; Quiet Weather Returns Friday
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
Drivers stranded as flash flooding hits Philadelphia
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
President Trump hits Mexico with 5 percent tariff in response to migrants
Tornado hits at border of Bucks and Lehigh Counties Wednesday
Show More
Storm damage in Montgomery County
16-year-old dies while kayaking in Levittown
Man, 73, critical after hit-and-run in Kensington
Teen arrested after lockdown at Winslow Township High School
Doylestown residents begin cleanup after Wednesday's storm
More TOP STORIES News