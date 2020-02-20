4 arrested for crashing U-Haul into Bensalem business, stealing 7 dirt bikes: Police

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four men are now in custody in Bensalem after police say they slammed a U-Haul right into the building of a high-end cycle shop and stole seven dirt bikes. But it's how they got caught that still has police scratching their heads.

Authorities say the alarm at Fun Center Sports went off at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. When they got there, they noticed a huge hole in the building and also found a side mirror belonging to some sort of moving truck.

Forty minutes later, a U-Haul with no side mirror was headed back to the store. That's where police caught up with them.

They say the men dropped off the first batch of seven stolen bikes and were coming back for more.

Officials arrested 18-year-old Thomas Dennis, 25-year-old Joshua Laboy-Rivera, 18-year-old Heyzer Perez-Maldonado and a 16-year-old minor.

They are now in custody and charged with burglary.
