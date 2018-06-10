SHOOTING

4 adults, 1 child injured after shots fired into North Philadelphia crowd

EMBED </>More Videos

4 adults, 1 child injured after shots fired into crowd. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on June 10, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for the gunmen who they say opened fire on a group of people, injuring five of them, including a young child.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of 20th Street near Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. Police say a crowd was gathered outside when at least four men wearing hoodies opened fire.

"They fired into a crowd of people. There are about a total of 41 cartridge casings on the highway. So they deliberately fired into group," Philadelphia Police Captain Frank Palumbo said.

Police say a 21-year-old was shot five times. A 41-year-old man, a 43-year-old, and a 48-year-old man were each shot once. Action News is told two of the men are in critical condition.

A 5-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

EMBED More News Videos

5 people shot in North Philadelphia. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on June 10, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingchild injuredchild shotNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
More shooting
Top Stories
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News