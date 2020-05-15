4-alarm fire burning in Frankford section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm blaze in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

The fire started just after 1 p.m. Friday on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.



The view from Chopper 6 showed flames shooting through the top of at least one building while black smoke billowed in the air.

There was no word on a cause of this fire or if anyone has been hurt.

SEPTA says shuttle bus service is in effect between Erie-Torresdale Station and FTC.
