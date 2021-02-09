Firefighters battle 4-alarm warehouse fire in Pleasantville, senior high-rise evacuated

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An unoccupied warehouse burned for hours in Atlantic County, New Jersey before collapsing and causing a nearby senior high-rise to evacuate.Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Main Street in Pleasantville around midnight Tuesday.Multiple fire crews from across the area responded to the scene including from Atlantic City, Brigantine, Absecon, Northfield, Egg Harbor Township, Egg Harbor City and Somers Point.The fire reached four alarms and the warehouse collapsed.The warehouse is located behind retail stores on Main Street and next to the Pleasantville Housing Authority senior high-rise. The stores did not catch fire, but there is smoke damage.Residents of the senior high-rise were evacuated due to smoke in the building; they were allowed back in shortly before 2 a.m. The Red Cross was called in to assist."Sirens went off, but luckily we found out the fire was on the side of the building, the next building over," high-rise resident John Bland told Action News. "When I saw flames, it was time to go.""They were knocking on doors and stuff, so I just got my cat. I'm glad none of the senior citizens and nobody got hurt up in there," resident Mahdi Carr said.No injuries have been reported.There are traffic closures in the area as fire crews continue to work.