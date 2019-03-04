4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Kenyan police say four Americans and a local pilot are dead after their helicopter crashed on an island in Lake Turkana in the north.

By TOM ODULA
NAIROBI, Kenya --
Kenyan police say four Americans and a local pilot are dead after their helicopter crashed on an island in Lake Turkana in the north.

The internal police report seen by The Associated Press says the crash occurred Sunday evening in Central Island National Park as two helicopters took off after a visit to the Lobolo tented camp.



The United States Embassy confirms the deaths of the four Americans and the names of three of them: Anders Asher Jesiah Burke, Brandon Howe Stapper and Kyle John Forti. The embassy refers further questions to Kenyan authorities.

The police report does not say what caused the crash.

Last month three Americans were among five people killed when their plane crashed as they were heading to Lodwar near Lake Turkana.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicopteru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 teens killed, driver injured in Bucks Co. crash
Police-involved shooting under investigation in New Hope
COMMUTER ALERT: Service changes due to winter storm
City offices in Philadelphia are open Monday after snow hits region
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning
Check School Closings and Delays
Heavy, wet snow, wintry mix hits Delaware, Lehigh Valleys
Murphy declares State of Emergency for New Jersey due to snow
Show More
Australia's Bart Hassam wins Florists' Transworld Delivery World Cup at Philly Flower Show
Travel restrictions in effect due to snowstorm
Philly parochial elementary and HS closed Monday
More News