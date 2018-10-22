Four American tourists and a Costa Rican guide were killed in a weekend rafting accident in the Central American country, authorities said Sunday.Three rafts flipped on the Naranjo river Saturday around 3 p.m. and the five victims were carried away downstream, according to the Judicial Investigation Organism. Other passengers managed to cling to the rafts and some were rescued by another guide in a kayak."All of us were careening down the river, just trying to stabilize and find something to hold onto as our bodies ricocheted against the rocks," survivor Chris Comas told ABC News. "Most of us were ultimately able to await the rescue teams. Unfortunately, not all of us were so lucky."In total, there were 14 tourists aboard the rafts and five guides. The victims were identified as Ernesto Sierra, Jorge Caso, Sergio Lorenzo and Andres Dennis, and local guide, Kevin Thompson Reid.The four Americans were from Florida, ABC News reports. They were part of a group of 14 men on a bachelor party, all of whom were longtime friends who attended the same high school in Miami.In a statement, Denis' family said they are devastated, because "he had just graduated college and was studying for the LSATS."The groom, Luis Beltran, survived, but his brother, Sergio Lorenzo, did not.Authorities said the river was swollen by rains and the National Emergency Commission maintained an alert in the area due to the possibility of flooding.The Americans had arrived in Costa Rice Oct. 18 and had been renting a house in Playa Hermosa de Jaco, according to the government.The Red Cross said via Facebook that the rafts overturned near Liverpool de Quepos.Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado expressed his dismay about the accident on Twitter. The accident remains under investigation.ABC News reports deadly accidents like this are uncommon. The last reported rafting death in the area was 18 years ago. According to the American Canoe Association, capsizing and drowning are the leading causes of death for rafters.-----