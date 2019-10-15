Officers respond to hundreds of teens disrupting traffic in Mayfair, 4 arrested

A massive police response at Tyson & Roosevelt Blvd. Police shutdown the intersection. Police say 200 + kids were running in the streets & reportedly throwing rocks. Looks like the crowd started at a nearby roller rink & moved to the Wawa then the Blvd. @6abc pic.twitter.com/LJfPIzG28X — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) October 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of officers responded to a large group of people who were blocking traffic and disrupting businesses in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Monday night.Chopper 6 flew over the scene at about 8:30 p.m., which showed a group of about 500 teens and at least a dozen police vehicles on Roosevelt Boulevard, near the Rolling Thunder Skating Center.Officers had to shut down the intersection of Tyson Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.Police said the crowd started at the roller rink after a free skate night where a 15 year old said she was afraid she was going to be assaulted by an 18 year old.Investigators said the crowd mushroomed when word spread on social media.No injuries were reported.Three teens were arrested for disorderly conduct and one teen was arrested for vandalism, officers said.