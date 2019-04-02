Crime & Safety

4 arrested after video shows wild fight inside Atlantic City McDonald's

EMBED <>More Videos

4 arrested after video shows wild fight inside Atlantic City McDonald's. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on April 2, 2019.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Arrests have been made after a wild fight was caught on video inside an Atlantic City McDonald's.

Witnesses recorded the melee that broke out early Saturday morning at the Arkansas Avenue location.

Police say 21-year-old Marcus Adderly and three 17-year-old girls are responsible.

They're being charged with assault and disorderly conduct for jumping behind the counter, attacking employees and using pepper spray.

Police say this viral video helped lead to the four arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyatlantic cityfightmcdonald'snew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DA: 15-year-old shot friend twice following weekend dispute
Eagles hosting Draft Party at the Linc, tickets are free
Travis Scott, Cardi B headlining Made In America 2019
Phillies fans travel to Washington D.C. for Harper's return
Your complete guide to Bryce Harper's return to D.C.
Serviceman killed in training lost father in training accident in '04
Temple plans to be tobacco-free campus by fall semester
Show More
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Some Rain Late
SEPTA installs historical displays to honor Cecil B. Moore
Police: Suspect sought in burglary of Parkside school
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Woman may be charged with murder 13 years after shooting neighbor
More TOP STORIES News