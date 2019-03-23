4 arrested after police chase ends with crash into Germantown home

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) -- A car has crashed into the steps of a house in Germantown.Police say three juveniles and an adult man inside the car were wanted for two robberies Saturday morning just minutes apart.The four are under arrest.Some of the alleged evidence, a wad of cash and bags of cigarettes, were found inside the car.Police say they stole that during a holdup at a 7-Eleven on the 7300 block of Pennway Street in the northeast.A short time later, they allegedly held up a gas station at Front and Champlost streets in Olney.The crash happened while police were pursuing the car.There were no injuries inside the house.-----