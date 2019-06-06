4 arrested after robbery at Brookhaven Walgreens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5334695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigation underway at Brookhaven Walgreens following reports of armed robbery: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 6 a.m., June 6, 2019

BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Four people were arrested after a robbery at a Walgreens in Brookhaven on Thursday morning.Police were called to the store on the 4000 block of Edgemont Avenue around 4:30 a.m.Anthony Mack of Aston was so stunned to hear of the robbery, he came to see for himself."I was pretty surprised in an area like this," said Mack.The Delaware County Crime Scene Unit later arrived. Investigators walked the property, inside and out, searching for evidence.Detectives inspected a car parked behind the pharmacy on Burke, which was towed.Some customers said nothing seemed out of the ordinary when they made their purchases."I wouldn't have known. I wouldn't have known," Denise Dill remarked. She continued, "The SEPTA driver told me what occurred this morning, and I went in and was very surprised."Walgreens reopened around 8:15 a.m.District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland and other local officials said during a Thursday press conference that four men have been charged with robbery and other related offenses in connection with the incident.