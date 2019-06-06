4 arrested after robbery at Brookhaven Walgreens

By
BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Four people were arrested after a robbery at a Walgreens in Brookhaven on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the store on the 4000 block of Edgemont Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Anthony Mack of Aston was so stunned to hear of the robbery, he came to see for himself.

"I was pretty surprised in an area like this," said Mack.
EMBED More News Videos

Investigation underway at Brookhaven Walgreens following reports of armed robbery: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 6 a.m., June 6, 2019



The Delaware County Crime Scene Unit later arrived. Investigators walked the property, inside and out, searching for evidence.

Detectives inspected a car parked behind the pharmacy on Burke, which was towed.

Some customers said nothing seemed out of the ordinary when they made their purchases.

"I wouldn't have known. I wouldn't have known," Denise Dill remarked. She continued, "The SEPTA driver told me what occurred this morning, and I went in and was very surprised."

Walgreens reopened around 8:15 a.m.

District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland and other local officials said during a Thursday press conference that four men have been charged with robbery and other related offenses in connection with the incident.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newswalgreensarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Philly commissioner: Law firm to help investigate officers' social media posts
West Point cadet dead, 21 hurt after cargo truck overturns
Police: Man shoots ex-girlfriend then himself in murder-suicide
Police: Suspect sought for hit and run crash
Man shot outside hospital emergency room
Show More
Philadelphia welcomes 62 new firefighters
Pres. Trump attends D-Day 75th anniversary events
AccuWeather: Staying Warm and Humid
Retailers pull Fairlife products amid animal abuse allegations
Firefighters rescue child from inside claw machine
More TOP STORIES News