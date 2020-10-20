3 men 1 woman arrested following carjacking in Hunting Park

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people have been arrested following a carjacking in the city's Hunting Park section Monday night, Philadelphia police say.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of E and Indiana streets.

Police said officers responded to a report of an armed car theft.

Investigators said officers tracked the car through OnStar and located it in the area of St. Christopher's Hospital. Officers stopped the car but said the occupants ran away.

Police managed to run down the suspects. For men and a woman were arrested and charged.

Investigators said 2 BB guns were recovered inside the car.

There were no injuries reported.
