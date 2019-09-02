4 bodies recovered, dozens of people missing after boat fire off southern California coast

#CommercialBoatFire- The 75’ Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbor, caught fire early 9/2 while anchored off Santa Cruz Island, multiple agencies responded. 5 people were rescued and 34 are missing. **Media ONLY Contact Lt. Eric Rainey/SBSheriffs 805-886-7440** pic.twitter.com/2tIYpzuRWA — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) September 2, 2019

Firefighters responded to a burning boat off Santa Cruz Island on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

OXNARD, California (WPVI) -- The bodies of four people killed by a raging fire that swept through a dive-boat off the Southern California coast were recovered Monday as authorities said more than two dozen others remained missing and feared dead.Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll says the four bodies had injuries consistent with drowning.The 75-foot Conception was anchored about 20 yards off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire about 3:15 a.m., said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued by a good Samaritan's pleasure craft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.The Conception sank in 64 feet of water as firefighters were battling the flames, leaving the bow protruding from the water, officials said.Bill Nash, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department, said officials "fear numerous fatalities" occurred in the incident.At a morning press conference in Oxnard, a Coast Guard spokeswoman said the five crew members were awake and on the bridge of the boat when the flames broke out."Right now they're conducting shoreline searches for any available survivors," Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester told reporters at a brief news conference at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard.The Coast said the vessel was believed to have carried 38 people.After a Ventura County Fire Department spokesman described the ongoing operation as a "recovery effort," the Coast Guard official responders were still in "response mode," which she said was still part of a search-and-rescue phase.The operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.The Conception was on the final day of a Labor Day weekend cruise to the Channel Islands when the fire erupted."At 3:15 this morning the Coast Guard overheard a mayday call. The call was garbled, it was not that clear, but we were able to get some information out of it to send vessels on scene," Barney said.Rochester said that call indicated the boat was already fully ablaze.The Conception was chartered by Worldwide Diving Adventures, which says on its website that it has been taking divers on such expeditions since the 1970s. It was owned and operated by Truth Aquatics, a respected Santa Barbara-based company founded in 1974.Asked if the boat operator has a history of any violations, Rochester said, "The vessel has been in full compliance."The National Transportation Safety said it is sending a team to investigate.The cause of the fire is not yet known.