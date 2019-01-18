4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) --
Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating a disturbing crime involving the rape of a girl by four boys all under the age of 15, and they fear more victims may be out there.

The attack happened inside a home on the unit block of Auckland Drive back on December 11th.

New Castle County officials say one 14-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and one 12-year-old forced the girl inside a home.

The alleged assailants, who we are not identifying because of their ages, then attacked her.

One teen reportedly threatened the girl with a gun, warning her not to report it.

All four have been charged as juveniles with felony rape.

If you have any information on the attack or other victims, contact Newark Police.

