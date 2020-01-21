4 charged after body found inside trash can in Olney section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police announced four arrests on Tuesday after a body was found inside a trash can last week in the Olney section of the city.

The body of 22-year-old Darius Cheeseboro was found on January 14 at 6th and Rockland streets.

The medical examiner's office said Cheeseboro, who lived in the 100 block of East Albanus Street, died from multiple traumatic injuries and lacerations.

Of the four people arrested, three are charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and related offenses: 19-year-old Zahmir Mason; 24-year-old Lashawana Dantzler; and 19-year-old Jordan Oliver-Williams.

In addition, 18-year-old Zamir Burton was charged with criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse for his alleged involvement in the crime.

A motive for the murder was not released.
