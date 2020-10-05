4 charged after shots fired at officers' home in Camden

BREAKING: Camden County Police announce the arrests of FOUR PEOPLE who allegedly shot rounds into the home of two police officers @6abc https://t.co/0QF9HNB0Jk pic.twitter.com/wKyFxYnQ8M — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) October 5, 2020

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities have announced four arrests after shots were fired at the home of two Camden County Police Department officers last month.The gunfire erupted on the night of Tuesday, September 15.The officers and their baby were inside the home on the 2900 block of Clinton Street in Camden, New Jersey, when six bullets struck the house.Some of the bullets penetrated the home, but luckily the family was on the second floor when the gunfire erupted and no one was injured.The suspects were charged with three counts of attempted murder and related offenses.They were identified as:Kobbie Johnson, 30, of CollingswoodJulio Nieves, 19, of PennsaukenJaqwa Styles, 19, of PennsaukenJeremiah McDonald, 18, of PennsaukenPolice did not disclose a possible motive, saying the case remains under investigation.