4 children injured after car crashes into day care in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County

Four children were injured when a car crashed into a day care in Bucks County on Thursday afternoon.

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four children were injured when a car crashed into a day care in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County on Thursday, police said.It happened at the Children of America day care located at 345 Knowles Avenue around 1:30 p.m.According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the majority of the 17 kids inside the day care room were napping when a driver came crashing into the building. The children were roughly 3 to 4 years old.All four children were hospitalized, but authorities say one of the kids suffered serious injuries.The female driver, who is from Philadelphia, was at the day care on a business-related matter, authorities said. She has since been released from the hospital.Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the crash.