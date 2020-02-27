4 children injured after car crashes into day care in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four children were injured when a car crashed into a day care in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County on Thursday, police said.



It happened at the Children of America day care located at 345 Knowles Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the majority of the 17 kids inside the day care room were napping when a driver came crashing into the building. The children were roughly 3 to 4 years old.

All four children were hospitalized, but authorities say one of the kids suffered serious injuries.

The female driver, who is from Philadelphia, was at the day care on a business-related matter, authorities said. She has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the crash.



