UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four children were injured Thursday afternoon when car crashed into a day care in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, police said.Authorities responded to the scene at the Children of America day care at 345 Knowles Avenue at about 1:30 p.m.According to the police chief, the children were taken to Abington Hospital. One of the children was listed in critical condition.The driver, a woman from Philadelphia, was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.The district attorney's crash investigation team was on scene in addition to the Upper Southampton police department.