4 dead, 8 wounded after truck rams church van Virginia

FORD, Va. -- Four people have been killed and eight others have been wounded in a crash in Virginia involving a church van.

News outlets report the van carrying 11 people was turning into a church parking lot off of U.S. 460 Tuesday night when it was hit by a pickup truck hauling metal.

A state police statement says the impact caused the van to flip several times and sent the truck off-road and into a guardrail.

Four of the van's passengers died at the scene. Its seven other passengers were hospitalized with severe injuries. The truck's driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved. Police say charges are pending. An investigation is ongoing.
