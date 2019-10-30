4 dead, including 2 kids, in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene where four people are dead, including two children, in West Philadelphia.
Officers responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon in the 5000 block of Walton Avenue at about 2:30 p.m.
Photos from the scene showed Philadelphia police officers and police tape surrounding the home
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for the latest details.
