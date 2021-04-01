4 dead, including child, after shooting at California building; suspect hospitalized

ORANGE, Calif. -- A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said.

Shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, south of Los Angeles, at about 5:30 p.m., Lt. Jennifer Amat said.


"An officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was taken to a hospital, Amat said, but she didn't immediately know his condition.

The shooting was on the second floor of the building, Amat said. She had no details about the confrontation, what may have sparked the attack or why a child may have been at the building.


The building at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. appeared to be a beige, two-story office building with an open, second-story balcony. Signs outside indicated a handful of businesses were located there, including an insurance agent and a counseling service.

By 7 p.m., the situation had been stabilized and there wasn't any threat to the public, police said.
