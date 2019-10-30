Parents, 2 children, found dead in West Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5659450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from the scene of where four people were found dead in West Philadlephia on October 30, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four family members are dead, including a 6-year-old and a 17-year-old, following a shooting at a home in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers responded to the home in the 5000 block of Walton Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. to check on the well being of a couple that did not show up for work."The employer of the male and female that resides here notified police that their employees did not show up for work, which is very unlike them," said Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan with the Philadelphia Police Department.Sullivan said they used a firetruck to gain access to the second floor of the home."A ladder truck granted us access to the second floor. Officers from the 18th District went inside. Once inside, they did encounter the suspect. He notified them that there were dead bodies inside," said Sullivan.When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman shot by the front door, a 17-year-old boy shot in a bedroom, a 6-year-old boy shot in the kitchen and a man shot by the basement door. All four were pronounced dead by a medical unit.According to police, the family is known to have had trouble with a "mentally unstable son."A 29-year-old man was found in a second-floor bedroom and he was taken into police custody."We believe that he is the son or step son, male and female adult deceased members of his family," said Sullivan of the suspect.A weapon was recovered, police said.