U.S. & WORLD

4 feared dead after Marine helicopter crash in California

EMBED </>More Videos

4 Marines killed in helicopter crash. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 4, 2018. (WPVI)

KARMA ALLEN
Four crew members are presumed dead after a Marine helicopter crashed on Tuesday during a training mission in Southern California, the military said.

Officials said the CH-53E Super Stallion crashed around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday near El Centro, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border. The helicopter belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in San Diego.

The Marine Corps said it would withhold the identities of the deceased for 24 hours until next-of-kin notifications were complete.

"Four crew members were aboard the aircraft. The status of all four is presumed dead pending positive identification," the Marines said in a statement.

The Naval Air Facility in El Centro sent its condolences to those impacted by the tragedy early Wednesday in a Facebook post.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends affected by the tragedy earlier today," the post said.

"We want to thank our friends and neighbors in the Imperial Valley for all of their support and prayers today," it added in separate post.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It would be the deadliest crash for the Marines since a KC130T transport plane went down in July near the Mississippi Delta, killing all 16 aboard, according to an Associated Press report.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcrashaccidenthelicopterhelicopter crashmilitarymarines
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News