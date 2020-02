EMBED >More News Videos Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.The discovery was made around 3 p.m. in the area off Main Street in Stanton.Police confirmed that four adults have died. There was no immediate word on the cause of death but no foul play has been suspected.