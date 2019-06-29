4 gunmen attack, rob family in West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to track down four masked gunmen responsible for a home invasion and robbery in West Philadelphia.It happened in a home above the Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant in the 5800 block of Cedar Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday.A family, including three children, were home at the time.Police said the suspected assaulted the husband and wife before stealing several thousand dollars.The parents suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.The children were not hurt.