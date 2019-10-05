4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- Four men who are believed to be homeless were brutally attacked and killed Saturday in a New York City street rampage.

New York Police Department Detective Annette Shelton said that a fifth man remained in critical condition Saturday after also being struck with a long metal object that authorities recovered.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. as one assault was in progress in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.

A 24-year-old suspect is in custody but has yet to be charged, the detective said.

The victims apparently were asleep when they were attacked in three different locations. The first died of blunt trauma to the head. A second man was attacked nearby but survived. He was taken to New York Downtown Hospital in critical condition.

The other three victims, attacked about a block away, also died of trauma to the head.

The New York Post published photos of two of the victims under a white sheet, one slumped in a blood-spattered doorway. The other lay under a sheet on the sidewalk.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Authorities were investigating the motive for the killings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew york cityhomelessu.s. & worldnew york news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 New Jersey cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in America, report says
North Penn senior makes half-court shot at pep rally
Underage drinking sting at Main Line bar results in citations
Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' breaking into cars at West Goshen parks
DA requests murder charges be dropped in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Show More
Students at 2 Philadelphia schools to be relocated due to asbestos
Fire damages multiple homes in Nicetown
Yorkie, left for dead, found in North Philadelphia trash can
Prosecutor: Still need "key piece" of info as Dulce search goes on
Man exposes himself, breaks into woman's apartment, police say
More TOP STORIES News