4 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Four people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia.

It happened at 3:20 a.m. Monday in the northbound outer lanes at Allengrove Street.

Police arrived to find a vehicle that had slammed into a tree.



Four people inside - the 19-year-old male driver, a 25-year-old man and two 21-year-old women - were taken Albert Einstein Medical Center.

There was no immediate word on their condition.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the driver to control.

