4 in custody after car flips during police chase in Delaware

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Multiple people are now in custody after a police chase ends in a crash on Sunday night in Delaware.

It happened on West Market and Mary streets in Newport, Delaware.

Police tell Action News that officers were chasing a vehicle when it hit two parked cars and flipped, injuring four people. All four occupants suffered minor injuries and were taken into police custody.



Police say they were initially called to a disturbance at a nearby party.

It's unclear why officers were chasing the car at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
