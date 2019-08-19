4 in custody after car flips during police chase in Delaware

Police pursuit in Newport DE turns into a crash. Vehicle police were pursuing flipped over with 4 people inside. All 4 are in police custody and have minor injuries. Working to get more details @6abc pic.twitter.com/ig1W9krRP2 — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 19, 2019

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Multiple people are now in custody after a police chase ends in a crash on Sunday night in Delaware.It happened on West Market and Mary streets in Newport, Delaware.Police tell Action News that officers were chasing a vehicle when it hit two parked cars and flipped, injuring four people. All four occupants suffered minor injuries and were taken into police custody.Police say they were initially called to a disturbance at a nearby party.It's unclear why officers were chasing the car at this time.