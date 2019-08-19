4 in custody after car flips during police chase in Delaware

It happened on West Market and Mary streets in Newport, Delaware.
Police tell Action News that officers were chasing a vehicle when it hit two parked cars and flipped, injuring four people. All four occupants suffered minor injuries and were taken into police custody.
Police pursuit in Newport DE turns into a crash. Vehicle police were pursuing flipped over with 4 people inside. All 4 are in police custody and have minor injuries. Working to get more details @6abc pic.twitter.com/ig1W9krRP2— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 19, 2019
Police say they were initially called to a disturbance at a nearby party.
It's unclear why officers were chasing the car at this time.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.