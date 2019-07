PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left four people injured in Somerton on Wednesday night.Chopper 6 was over the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Woodhaven Road near Evans Street.Police say a 16-year-old driver with two 15-year-old passengers hit a car driven by a 42-year-old man.All four are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.