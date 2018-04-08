4 injured in Southampton, Bucks County crash

2 injured in Southampton crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018 (WPVI)

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two adults and two children were injured in an accident in Bucks County.

A car and an SUV slammed into each other nearly head-on along Street Road in Southampton around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The car involved was badly mangled.

Police say the driver in one vehicle had to be freed from the wreckage by the Southampton Fire Company. That driver was taken to St. Mary Medical Center.

The child in the vehicle was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital and later flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for further evaluation.

The driver and child passenger of the other vehicle were both transported to Abington Hospital for treatment.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked contact police at 215-364-5000 ext. 115 or Det. James Schirmer at jschirmer@ustwp.org.
