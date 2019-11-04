4 injured in head-on collision on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were injured in a two-car crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard late Sunday.It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard near Tyson Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.Police said the driver of one of the cars lost control and smashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle.Two people were trapped and had to be extricated.All four people were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.Police are still investigating the accident.