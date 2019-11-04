Roosevelt Boulevard

4 injured in head-on collision on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were injured in a two-car crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard late Sunday.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard near Tyson Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.

Police said the driver of one of the cars lost control and smashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle.



Two people were trapped and had to be extricated.

All four people were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are still investigating the accident.
