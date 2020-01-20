4 injured, including 2 year old child, in house fire in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a two-year-old child was found unresponsive and three others were injured in a fire in the city's Holmesburg section Monday morning.

The fire started just after 6 a.m. on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street.

According to officials, the child suffered from smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Three others were also injured in the blaze, there is no word on their conditions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
