4 killed, several others injured in multiple shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A week that saw six Philadelphia police officers shot while serving a warrant is ending with seven shootings that killed four people and wounded several others within a 24-hour period.

A music studio, a bar, and a neighborhood BBQ are just some of the scenes where shots were fired.

Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, police say a man in his 20s was running down the 3600 block of Drumore Road in Northeast Philadelphia while suspects in a car gave chase.

At least one suspect opened fire. Police say the victim was calling 911 as he was running from the shooter.

The victim ran up to a house trying to flee the suspects, but police say he was cornered.

"I heard one gunshot, saw him run up the street looking back. I didn't see anybody chasing him, and then I heard him in the distance yelling for help," a neighbor told Action News.

He was shot once in the chest and died at the scene. The suspects remains at large.



Around 10:20 a.m., police say a 30-year-old man was shot twice in the head on the 2500 block of North Gratz Street in North Philadelphia. Three hours later, police confirmed this was a fatal shooting. No arrests have been made.

The violent weekend began late Friday night in Feltonville.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in the head and body around 10:45 p.m. on the 600 block of East Louden Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

Around 11:30 p.m., police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the left side during a BBQ on the 3100 block of E Street in Kensington. He was taken to Temple by private vehicle where he died a short time later. No arrests have been made.

EMBED More News Videos

Shots fired at Kensington BBQ: as seen on Action News Mornings, August 17, 2019.



As the calendar turned to Saturday, police say a man in his late 20s and a teenager were injured during an armed robbery of a music studio in West Oak Lane.

They say two men in black masks and hoodies burst into the studio in the 6800 block of Ogontz Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and demanded money. The suspects shot the man in the back and pistol whipped the 16-year-old boy. They fled on foot and remain on the loose.

Police came upon the man and took him to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. The 16-year-old boy is listed in stable condition in Chestnut Hill Hospital.

An hour later, police say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times around 1:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of South 56th Street in Kingsessing. Police say he was sitting inside a Dodge Charger. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are also investigating a shooting inside a bar on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue. A 43-year-old man was shot twice in the lower right side of abdomen. He was taken Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition. No further details, including time of day, were given for this shooting.

In all of the weekend shootings, there have been no arrests.
