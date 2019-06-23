4 men shot, wounded in Point Breeze

POINT BREEZE (WPVI) -- Four men were wounded by gunfire in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Moore Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found a 23-year-old man shot twice. They took him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

When they arrived, they discovered three men from that same shooting being treated by doctors.

One had been shot in the back while the others had been hit in the chest.

Police have not announced any arrests or a motive.
