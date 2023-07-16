4 dead, 4 missing in Bucks County, Pa. as severe flooding sweeps through area

Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are initiating a search and rescue operation on Saturday after missing persons were lost in flood waters.

Officials told Action News the four people still missing are a family consisting of two adults, a 2-year-old, and a 9-month-old.

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people are dead and four others remain missing Saturday night as severe flood waters sweep through the Bucks County area.

Officials say two women and one man were found dead in the Washington Crossing area in Upper Makefield Township.

This comes hours after Bucks County police announced they were initiating a search and rescue operation for missing persons who were lost in flood waters.

Newtown Township police posted on Facebook that they were assisting the Upper Makefield Township Police Department with the search and rescue operation.

The operation took place on Taylorsville Road in the area of Washington Crossing Road (Route 532).

Officials asked residents to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to safely perform the operation.

They also issued a reminder to not travel through flooded roadways.

Upper Makefield police also posted on Facebook stating numerous places in the township have been flooded.

In Lower Makefield Township, several roads are impassable due to the extreme flooding, officials stated.

Those roads include:

- River Road, which is heavily damaged between Mt. Eyre Road and Woodside Road

- Taylorsville Road between Mt. Eyre Road and Woodside Road

- Taylorsville Road is closed between Maplevale and Highland Road due to roadway damage, bridge damage, and debris in the roadway

It is anticipated that these roads will also be closed for an extended period of time, township officials stated.