PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother has been taken into custody in connection to the death of her 4-month-old baby in North Philadelphia.
Police were called to a home on the 1600 block of W. Erie Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Arriving officers discovered the 4-month-old boy unresponsive.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the child's mother is in custody at this time, but no other information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
4-month-old boy found dead at Phila. home, mother in custody
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More