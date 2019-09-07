4-month-old boy found dead at Phila. home, mother in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother has been taken into custody in connection to the death of her 4-month-old baby in North Philadelphia.Police were called to a home on the 1600 block of W. Erie Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.Arriving officers discovered the 4-month-old boy unresponsive.The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the child's mother is in custody at this time, but no other information has been released.The investigation is ongoing.