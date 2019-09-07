4-month-old boy found dead at Phila. home, mother in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother has been taken into custody in connection to the death of her 4-month-old baby in North Philadelphia.

Police were called to a home on the 1600 block of W. Erie Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers discovered the 4-month-old boy unresponsive.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the child's mother is in custody at this time, but no other information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiachild deathphilly newsbaby deathbaby
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed after crashing into tree in NE Philadelphia
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Police: Day care worker murdered 4-month-old baby; incident on video
Water polo team told to 'cover up' when out of pool
Driver crashes down embankment in Northeast Philadelphia
4 injured in 7-vehicle pileup on I-95 in Chester
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Nice
Man struck and killed in Camden hit-and-run
Teen's message: "I'm lucky to be alive. Just put down the vapes"
Eagles built a room in the Linc for fans with sensory needs
Fmr. Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan dies of brain cancer at 38
More TOP STORIES News