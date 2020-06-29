PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No one does Independence Day quite like Philadelphia.
And while that's still true, July 4 celebrations across the Delaware Valley will take on a whole new look this year.
Just a few days ago, officials from Conshohocken announced the postponement of the borough's planned fireworks show, making them just the latest to alter their Independence Day plans.
Then you have the decision to move the entire week-long Wawa Welcome America Festival online. That includes 50 free events and virtual music performances that have already started, virtually.
Cara Schneider-Bongiorno from Visit Philadelphia says, "Concerts that, like the gospel concert that happened this weekend, and others will be available on their website, so you can get all sorts of insight while you're enjoying your own picnic."
RELATED: Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2020
There are also behind-the-scenes virtual tours inside Independence Hall, and the Liberty Bell Center just to name two.
You can also check out a free, immersive virtual tour of the Museum of the American Revolution, and it's not just for adults.
Museum CEO, Dr. Scott Stephenson, says, "We've got some scavenger hunt activities to kind of zoom through our 16,000 square foot of core exhibition space. To be honest, the experience is a bit like a video game."
And while the festivities will wrap up with a big online concert featuring Cynthia Erivo and Jason Derulo, the fireworks show has been canceled.
If you're bent on seeing a live fireworks show this July 4th, there is still a handful of municipalities that have not canceled.
Most notably, the show in Wildwood, New Jersey is still scheduled to go on, as planned, on Independence Day.
How to celebrate 4th of July in Philadelphia region
JULY 4TH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News