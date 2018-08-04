4 people rescued from Washington Township house fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
Four people were rescued by neighbors from an overnight house fire in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the unit block of Phillips Court around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Neighbors say they used ladders to rescue four people who were trapped inside of the home.

Two cats were also rescued from the fire.

The four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and one person had a minor burn.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire.

