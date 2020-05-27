crime

4 people shot in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near 8th and Somerset streets.

Police say the victims are suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck, arm and leg. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the four victims.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
9-year-old boy shot dead in Philly: Police
Pa. vehicle stolen near last known location of Conn. murder suspect
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Police in N.J., Pa. seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old boy shot dead in Philly: Police
Pa. vehicle stolen near last known location of Conn. murder suspect
Heads up: Your stimulus payment could come in plain envelope
Protesters clash Minneapolis police after death of black man
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Drexel grad's photo makes cover of TIME magazine
Show More
Philly family plans Disney staycation after canceled trip
Massive crowd gathers in Philly, ignores stay at home order
NHL to adopt new playoff format if it can resume season
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Joe Girardi's son sets eyes on fashion industry
More TOP STORIES News