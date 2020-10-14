4 people shot outside Southwest Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting outside a gas station on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. at 69th Street and Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot eight times throughout his body. He is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.Three other men were injured in the shooting. All three victims are listed in stable condition at this time.Chopper 6 was over the scene as police cordoned off the area of the gas station.It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.