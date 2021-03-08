4 Philly men facing charges in connection with 'ghost guns' investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four Philadelphia men are now facing charges following an investigation into the illegal carrying, buying, or selling of "ghost guns," Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Sunday.Shapiro made the announcement Sunday at Collazo Park in Philadelphia's Fairhill section."Ghost guns are fueling the gun violence epidemic that takes the lives of Pennsylvanians every single day. Once these DIY homemade gun kits are in the wrong hands, in mere hours they become untraceable, fully operational firearms causing so much senseless violence," said Shapiro.The following men are now facing charges:Najaye Davis is being charged with six counts of illegal transfer of a firearm, one count of dealing in unlawful proceeds, one count of corrupt organizations and one count of conspiracy.Malachi Matthews is being charged with three counts each of violation of the uniform firearms act.Montague Coker is being charged with three counts each of violation of the uniform firearms act.Kenneth Manni is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, suspected to be fentanyl, and other violations of the uniform firearms act.The arrests come as a result of two separate investigations following surveillance operations at the Morgantown Gun Show last month. As a result of these investigations, agents seized five fully assembled ghost guns, four 80% receiver kits, one 80% receiver, one Smith and Wesson revolver, extended magazines and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.Ghost guns are firearms that are assembled from kits and difficult to trace. They can also be purchased without background checks.