Disasters & Accidents

3 men and a boy rescued after boat capsizes in Gulf of Mexico

4 rescued by Coast Guard in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WPVI) -- A 12-year old boy and three men are recovering Monday morning following a scary accident in the Gulf of Mexico.

The four were rescued by the Coast Guard after their fishing boat flipped over and sank Saturday near St. Petersburg.

The child and three men clung to life jackets until the Coast Guard helicopter arrived to hoist them to safety.

Officials said no one was injured in the incident.
