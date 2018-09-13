4 rescued from Northern Liberties building collapse

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --Four people have been rescued after an apartment building that partially collapsed in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.
The collapse occurred around 4:35 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of North 2nd Street.
Emergency crews were called to the report of a partial interior collapse of the three-story building.
Officials say the building suffered cracks in the walls, and the windows and doors shifted trapping three occupants inside a third floor apartment.
Crews went inside and pulled out the three people.
They then began searching for other occupants who might have been trapped in the apartment and surrounding structures.
A short time later, they found a fourth person inside a neighboring building.
All four people were being evaluated at the scene.
Fire officials say no other apartments in the building were occupied.
Licenses & Inspections have been called. PECO and PGW also responded to the scene.
