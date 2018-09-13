4 rescued from Northern Liberties building collapse

Fire officials say the building suffered cracks in the walls and the windows and door shifted trapping the occupants inside the apartment.

Four people have been rescued after an apartment building that partially collapsed in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.The collapse occurred around 4:35 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of North 2nd Street.Emergency crews were called to the report of a partial interior collapse of the three-story building.Officials say the building suffered cracks in the walls, and the windows and doors shifted trapping three occupants inside a third floor apartment.Crews went inside and pulled out the three people.They then began searching for other occupants who might have been trapped in the apartment and surrounding structures.A short time later, they found a fourth person inside a neighboring building.All four people were being evaluated at the scene.Fire officials say no other apartments in the building were occupied.Licenses & Inspections have been called. PECO and PGW also responded to the scene.------