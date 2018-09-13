4 rescued from Northern Liberties building collapse

EMBED </>More Videos

Partial house collapse in Northern Liberties. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on September 13, 2018.

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --
Four people have been rescued after an apartment building that partially collapsed in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.

The collapse occurred around 4:35 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of North 2nd Street.

Emergency crews were called to the report of a partial interior collapse of the three-story building.

Officials say the building suffered cracks in the walls, and the windows and doors shifted trapping three occupants inside a third floor apartment.

Fire officials say the building suffered cracks in the walls and the windows and door shifted trapping the occupants inside the apartment.



Crews went inside and pulled out the three people.

They then began searching for other occupants who might have been trapped in the apartment and surrounding structures.

A short time later, they found a fourth person inside a neighboring building.

All four people were being evaluated at the scene.

Fire officials say no other apartments in the building were occupied.

Licenses & Inspections have been called. PECO and PGW also responded to the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscollapserescue
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Category 2, but still large storm
Power outage near City Hall in Center City
Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Abington
Montco police warn of baked goods laced with marijuana
N.J. casino offering free hotel rooms to those fleeing Hurricane Florence
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Scattered Showers Today
Four Montco doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids
Show More
Man shot in head while riding bike in West Philadelphia
Number of U.S. cancer survivor at all-time high
Bradley Cooper in Center City promoting new film
Fmr. lifeguard supervisor charged with indecent assault
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
More News