4 suspects facing charges of murder in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Montgomery County, four suspects are facing charges in the murder of a Pottstown man.

Kyshan Brinkley and Jacquan Lee have been arrested and arraigned.

At this time the other two suspects: Elijah Davis and Derrick Goins are still on the run.

On March 30, the victim, 42-year-old Keith Robinson was found dead in his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say surveillance video from the scene helped them identify the four suspects.
