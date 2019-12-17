4 suspects sought for armed robbery at Germantown Dunkin'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for four suspects wanted in an armed robbery in the Germantown section of the city.
Surveillance video shows the four individuals entering a Dunkin' located in the 5700 block of Wayne Avenue.
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th.
An armed suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded the cash register be opened.
The other employees were taken to the rear of the store where one employee was able to escape through a back door.
The suspects got away with about $100.
